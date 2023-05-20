Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXIG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,930 ($36.70) to GBX 3,100 ($38.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,745 ($34.39) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,618.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,384.94. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.14). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,760.27, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.