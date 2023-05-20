PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $9.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.48. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

