PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Position Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

