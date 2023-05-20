Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.71).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LON:PSON opened at GBX 830.20 ($10.40) on Monday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 722.60 ($9.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.61). The company has a market cap of £5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,515.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 833.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 897.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.60. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.42) per share, with a total value of £2,138.24 ($2,678.49). In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.55), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($622,543.40). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.42) per share, with a total value of £2,138.24 ($2,678.49). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

