Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE PRQ opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.12. Petrus Resources has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$3.42.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$48.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.2483444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

