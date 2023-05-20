Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$11.77 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$9.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$383.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7160121 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 59.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, with a total value of C$119,000.00. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

