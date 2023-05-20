Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

