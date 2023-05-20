Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $11,876,000. HST Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 108,146 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.