Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $148.18 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.30.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

