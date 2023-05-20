Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 336 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,309,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $619,469,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

