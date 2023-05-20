Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in IDEX by 911.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.