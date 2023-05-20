Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 181 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

CASY stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.09. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

