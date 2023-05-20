Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.3 %

TRU opened at $70.65 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

