Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,868 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,659,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,345,000 after purchasing an additional 524,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,942,000 after purchasing an additional 71,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,962,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,926 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 200,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource Price Performance

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NI opened at $27.36 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.