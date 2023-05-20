Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169,585 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $332.84 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.51.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

