Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

