Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $343,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WSM opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

