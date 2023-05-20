Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $73,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.60.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.96%.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
