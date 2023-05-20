Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $103,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Down 4.9 %

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

