Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $39,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.