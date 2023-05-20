Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

BIIB stock opened at $308.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

