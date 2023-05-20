Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 1,662 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 199.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

