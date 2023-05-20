Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 318 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $473,617.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $509,005.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,898.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 4,537 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $473,617.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

