Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 4,675 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

