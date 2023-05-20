Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,681,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.