Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

About CoStar Group



CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

