Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 22,325 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,325 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,365 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 269,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.