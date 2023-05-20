Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 32,447 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,447 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $183.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average is $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

