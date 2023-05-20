Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 9,296 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

