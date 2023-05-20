Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.23 and a 200-day moving average of $409.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

