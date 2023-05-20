Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $125.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

