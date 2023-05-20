Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $10.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Playtika has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,110,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,348,935.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock worth $635,919,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.