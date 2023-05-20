Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Gentex worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after buying an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after buying an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,570,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,912,000 after buying an additional 82,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

