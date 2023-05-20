Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.82% of Mesa Laboratories worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MLAB opened at $158.70 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.68%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $1,018,145. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

