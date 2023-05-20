Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,663 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,940,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

