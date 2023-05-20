Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $7,666,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

