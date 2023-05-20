Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

