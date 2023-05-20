Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Arrow Electronics worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.