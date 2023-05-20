Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $247.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

