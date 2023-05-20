Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.68 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

