Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.86 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $24,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

