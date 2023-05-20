Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.09 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $25,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $444,305. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Shares of CW opened at $163.51 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

