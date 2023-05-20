Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.84 Million Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $25,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 1,254.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flywire by 205.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 802,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 539,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,105,753 shares of company stock worth $91,242,372. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLYW. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

