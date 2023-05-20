Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.11 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $26,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

