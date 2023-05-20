Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.67 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Brixmor Property Group worth $26,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.7 %

BRX opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

