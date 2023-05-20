Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.16 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of WEX worth $28,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 104.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in WEX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WEX opened at $177.83 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $590,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

