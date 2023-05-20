Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Valmont Industries worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.27 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

