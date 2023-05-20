Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.33.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

