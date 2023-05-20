Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BRP by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after buying an additional 192,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 512.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 59.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 407,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $5,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.57.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

