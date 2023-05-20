Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,318 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Bruker worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

